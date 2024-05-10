Spire Wealth Management Purchases 90,811 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 421.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $4.46 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

