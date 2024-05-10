Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

