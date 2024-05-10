Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,695.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,504.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,550.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

