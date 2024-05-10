Spire Wealth Management Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

