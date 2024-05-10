Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,309 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS PAUG opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.