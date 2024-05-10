Spire Wealth Management Sells 141 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 724.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $297.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

