Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,549 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,435,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,320,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Sysco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

