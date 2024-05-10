Spire Wealth Management Sells 679 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

