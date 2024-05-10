Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGDM. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

SGDM opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

