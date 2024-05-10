Steven C. Fletcher Purchases 1,000 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Fletcher bought 1,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $12,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LEE stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 27.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.