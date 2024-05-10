Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 242% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,238 put options.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

ZI opened at $12.58 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after purchasing an additional 586,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

