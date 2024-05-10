StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Performance
AIRG opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.81. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Airgain
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain comprises 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.