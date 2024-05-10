StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.81. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain comprises 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

