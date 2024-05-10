Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Santander by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 456,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

