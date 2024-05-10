Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 179,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,977,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,179,137 shares of company stock worth $5,604,648. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

