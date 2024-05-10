Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 139.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 997,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.