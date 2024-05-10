Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
