Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.