Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 405,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 205,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 63,623 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $10.72 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

