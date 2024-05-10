Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,410 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFG. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 141,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $3.94 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

