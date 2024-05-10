Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 396,765 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 39.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

