Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $95,000.

PCK stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

