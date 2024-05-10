Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,819 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,678,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,918,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 789,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 381,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

SMFG opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.