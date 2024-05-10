Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

