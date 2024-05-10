Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.6 %

Tapestry stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

