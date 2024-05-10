TD Cowen Boosts WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $24.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KLG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

