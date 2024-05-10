TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 112,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 211,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Further Reading

