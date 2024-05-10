TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TEGNA Stock Up 2.4 %

TGNA opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.50. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

