TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

T opened at C$22.41 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.85. The company has a market cap of C$33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.37.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0008941 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

