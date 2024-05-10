The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $171.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

