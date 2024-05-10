The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Character Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON CCT opened at GBX 292 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.54. The company has a market capitalization of £55.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,627.78 and a beta of 0.89. The Character Group has a 12-month low of GBX 234 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get The Character Group alerts:

About The Character Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.