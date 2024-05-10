The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $136,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

