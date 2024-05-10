The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance
LON IGV opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Friday. Income & Growth VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.74. The stock has a market cap of £108.34 million, a P/E ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.15.
Income & Growth VCT Company Profile
