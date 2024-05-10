Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 14th

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.
Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
About Tian Ruixiang
