Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $25.18. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Toast shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 6,618,399 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Mizuho upped their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Toast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Toast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

