Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) Critical Review

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WEX and Top KingWin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 6 7 0 2.54 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX currently has a consensus price target of $240.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given WEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 10.21% 30.92% 3.93% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares WEX and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Top KingWin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEX and Top KingWin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.59 billion 3.37 $266.60 million $6.15 33.89 Top KingWin $5.45 million 1.22 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Summary

WEX beats Top KingWin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

