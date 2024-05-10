TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2024 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

TopBuild Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BLD opened at $408.81 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $199.31 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.20.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $3,331,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.