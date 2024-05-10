Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.
CCJ opened at $52.22 on Friday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
