Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,093 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 744 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.