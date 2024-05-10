Traders Purchase High Volume of Lucid Group Put Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 131,030 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 75,943 put options.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 248,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

