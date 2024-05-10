TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on THS. StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.35.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,877,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,215 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $19,173,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.