Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Timken by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Timken Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

