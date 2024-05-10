Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. 2,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,326% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

