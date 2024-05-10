Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,447 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $274,707,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,976,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

