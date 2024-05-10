UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UiPath were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 179.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 715,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 459,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

