United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.16, but opened at $52.88. United Parks & Resorts shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 566,936 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $57,865.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.04.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

