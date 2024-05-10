Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Head to Head Review

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uxin and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $1.40 billion 0.01 -$19.97 million ($16.53) -0.14 Exela Technologies $1.06 billion 0.01 -$125.16 million ($23.45) -0.10

Uxin has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Uxin has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Uxin and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -41.45% N/A -16.51% Exela Technologies -11.76% N/A -18.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Uxin and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uxin beats Exela Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

