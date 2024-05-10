VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,347,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

