Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average is $217.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.