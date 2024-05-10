Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
