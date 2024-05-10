VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

UITB stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.