VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

UITB stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.