VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
UITB stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.
