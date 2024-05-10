VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of UCRD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $21.38.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
